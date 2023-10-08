Referees let Chiefs’ L’Jarious Sneed get away with violation against Vikings

There has been a perception lately that the Kansas City Chiefs have been the beneficiaries of favorable calls. That perception won’t change after what happened on Sunday in Minnesota.

The Chiefs beat the Vikings 27-20 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. Minnesota was down by that score with just under five minutes left and went for it on 4th-and-12. The Chiefs sent pressure, so Kirk Cousins threw a ball up in the end zone. Initially, the officials threw a penalty flag for a likely defensive pass interference call. After convening, they said there was no penalty.

Though that is a judgment call for the officials, there should be no confusion about what L’Jarius Sneed did.

Sneed was in coverage on Jordan Addison and believed he had been called for pass interference. He took off his helmet to protest the call. Rather than get flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct for taking off his helmet, an official told the cornerback to put his helmet back on.

On 4th and 12, the #Chiefs got bailed by the refs… again No call on the DPI and for CB L'Jarius Sneed taking his helmet off right in front of the refs!pic.twitter.com/f7pVqR44SAhttps://t.co/m0yETvXEew — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 8, 2023

Though Kansas City would have still gained possession after the stop, they would have been penalized 15 yards for Sneed taking off his helmet, which would have helped Minnesota’s field position.

Kansas City really got away with one on that sequence. Vikings fans may even feel like the Chiefs caught a break twice on that play.