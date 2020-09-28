Referees overturn terrible spot in Packers-Saints game

The referees in Sunday night’s Green Bay Packers-New Orleans Saints game thankfully overturned a terrible spot on a key fourth down play.

The Packers had a 4th-and-1 at their 48 early in the fourth quarter and decided to go for it. They handed the ball off to Aaron Jones, who got stuffed. The referees gave Jones a favorable spot though, which gave them a first down.

Calling that a generous spot from the official does not do that justice. pic.twitter.com/Bzx3bgyP9x — Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) September 28, 2020

Saints head coach Sean Payton challenged the spot. The referees reviewed the play and changed the spot, which brought the ball back to the line of scrimmage. That gave the ball to New Orleans.

Of course, the Saints blew it and lost a fumble two plays later, giving the ball back to Green Bay. The Packers ended up kicking a field goal to take a 30-27 lead.

A call getting overturned and going New Orleans’ way? Sean Payton probably didn’t know what to do with himself.