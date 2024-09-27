Did refs miss crucial pass-interference call in Cowboys’ win over Giants?

Many New York Giants fans were crying foul over one particular sequence last in this week’s game against the Dallas Cowboys.

The Giants lost a narrow 20-15 dogfight to their division rivals on Thursday. On one pivotal moment with 3:30 left to go in the fourth quarter and the Giants facing 3rd-and-6, quarterback Daniel Jones could not connect with wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson on a short pass attempt over the middle.

Another angle of the play showed that Robinson may have gotten his arm held by Cowboys cornerback Jourdan Lewis before the ball arrived, which could have given rise to a pass interference penalty.

Take a look at the video.

Did the refs miss a pass interference here? #DALvsNYG pic.twitter.com/5R2TQTegLV — Rate the Refs App (@Rate_the_Refs) September 27, 2024

A penalty flag there would have given the Giants a fresh set of downs in Cowboys territory. But instead, they had to go for it on 4th-and-6 and failed to convert on a sequence that ended up injuring Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers, who hit his head on the turf while trying (and ultimately failing) to catch the ball inbounds. Nabers was later diagnosed with a concussion.

Malik Nabers #giants Lands hard on his right shoulder and face here, left wrist lands awkwardly too. In the medical tent pic.twitter.com/JrBwcmlkeB — Tom Christ, PT, DPT, OCS, FAAOMPT (@FantasyInjuryT) September 27, 2024

The Giants did get another shot after Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey uncharacteristically missed a 51-yard field goal on the ensuing Dallas drive. But Jones was then intercepted with five seconds to go, ending the hopes of a Giants comeback.

Though the possible PI from Lewis did not help, at the end of the day, the onus was squarely on Robinson to make that play. The ball hit him right on the hands, and he had more than enough runway to come down with the catch, regardless of what Lewis did. But that might not stop Giants fans from feeling like they were the victims of the latest PI controversy in the NFL this season.