Reggie Wayne has high praise for Colts rookie WR Mike Strachan

Mike Strachan is far from a household name after the Indianapolis Colts drafted him in the seventh round this year, but he already has the attention of one of the best wide receivers in franchise history.

Strachan went full extension to make an outstanding catch in the second quarter of Sunday’s preseason game against the Carolina Panthers. Reggie Wayne was one of the first to praise the rookie for the play.

Okay. I've seen the practice highlights and was like ok ok. Now my my antennas are up for @Mike_Playmaker… #colts — Reggie Wayne (@ReggieWayne_17) August 15, 2021

You can see a video of the catch below:

Mike Strachan goes WAY up there. FOX/NFLN pic.twitter.com/TlLToaOA4r — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) August 15, 2021

Strachan played college ball at the University of Charleston. It goes without saying that it will be tough for him to make the 53-man roster, as there is a reason he was the 229th overall pick in the draft. Still, it has to make him feel pretty good that a six-time Pro Bowler like Wayne is impressed with him.