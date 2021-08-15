 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, August 15, 2021

Reggie Wayne has high praise for Colts rookie WR Mike Strachan

August 15, 2021
by Steve DelVecchio

Michael-Strachan

Mike Strachan is far from a household name after the Indianapolis Colts drafted him in the seventh round this year, but he already has the attention of one of the best wide receivers in franchise history.

Strachan went full extension to make an outstanding catch in the second quarter of Sunday’s preseason game against the Carolina Panthers. Reggie Wayne was one of the first to praise the rookie for the play.

You can see a video of the catch below:

Strachan played college ball at the University of Charleston. It goes without saying that it will be tough for him to make the 53-man roster, as there is a reason he was the 229th overall pick in the draft. Still, it has to make him feel pretty good that a six-time Pro Bowler like Wayne is impressed with him.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus