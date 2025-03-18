Video of proposed new Cleveland Browns stadium released

The Cleveland Browns are eyeing a new NFL stadium and have released renderings and a promotional video of what the team’s new home would look like.

The Haslam family, which owns the Browns, is hoping to use a combination of public and private funds to build a mixed-used development in Brook Park, less than a mile from Cleveland’s city limits. The mixed-use development would have shopping, dining, parking and more. Huntington Bank Stadium would also be enclosed, which would allow it to host concerts and other sporting events, such as basketball and soccer.

A new, world-class enclosed stadium the Dawg Pound deserves pic.twitter.com/eviU8oAse0 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) March 18, 2025

“The Cleveland Browns and our community need and deserve a new home – and from the outset we have been unequivocal that it must positively benefit our community and Northeast Ohio. The proposed Huntington Bank Field in Brook Park meets this vital objective and will reflect positively on our world-class region and its promising future. It also reflects our 100% commitment to keeping the Browns in their home market for generations to come,” the Haslams said in a statement.

The Haslams say they are prepared to invest more than $2 billion in private funds. They did not state how much money would be needed in public funding to make things happen.

The @Browns and @HKSArchitects just released renderings of a new domed stadium. It’s unique – I’ll give them that. Very Euro-Football feeling end zone section too. pic.twitter.com/GIW0dWfVaF — Jack (@architecturejks) August 7, 2024

Here is a look at how the Cleveland Browns envision their new, $2.4 billion domed stadium in Brook Park: pic.twitter.com/azo9fnPBqW — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 7, 2024

The Browns have been playing in what’s currently known as Huntington Bank Field since 1999. There was a two-year renovation of the stadium in 2014-2015. The team’s current home is located on the site of Cleveland Stadium, which was built in 1931.