Report: 2 teams appear certain to pick first-round QB

The 2022 NFL Draft is not viewed as one of the stronger quarterback classes in recent memory. Despite that, at least two teams are reportedly likely to select a quarterback in the first round.

The New Orleans Saints and Pittsburgh Steelers both look like a “sure bet” to select a quarterback in round one, according to Tony Pauline of Pro Football Network. The Seattle Seahawks may also look to draft a quarterback, but would have to trade up into the first round in order to do it.

In all likelihood, both of these picks would be developmental options. The Saints and Steelers both signed veteran placeholders in Jameis Winston and Mitchell Trubisky during the offseason, and do not appear desperate to bring in a rookie starter. Neither team, however, has a surefire long-term quarterback on the roster at this stage.

There is always a chance that some team throws a huge curveball on draft night. In all likelihood, though, it will be some time before a quarterback comes off the board in round one.