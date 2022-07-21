Report reveals 49ers’ stance on Trey Lance

There have been some questions this offseason about whether the San Francisco 49ers believe Trey Lance is ready to start, but it seems as though they have been answered.

Jimmy Garoppolo has been cleared to practice after rehabbing from shoulder surgery. The Niners have reportedly given his agents permission to seek a trade, which signals that the team is committed to Lance. ESPN’s Dianna Russini said on “Get Up” Thursday that she asked a 49ers source about the team’s quarterback situation and received a very firm response.

.@diannaESPN says the 49ers are ALL IN on Trey Lance 👀 "They are moving on, they want to trade Jimmy Garoppolo." pic.twitter.com/j1qJx1KJjg — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) July 21, 2022

“This source wrote back, ‘What else do I need to say to you to make it clear that Trey Lance is our quarterback?’ I was sensing a little bit of frustration with me, but I think the point is they are moving on,” Russini said. “They want to trade Jimmy Garoppolo.”

The Niners may have to be patient with Garoppolo. With the exception of the division rival Seattle Seahawks, there are not really any teams with an obvious need for a starting quarterback. That could change if there are injuries in training camp.

A report earlier this offseason claimed 49ers coaches were not impressed with Lance’s development. Those concerns, if real, appear to be overblown.