Trey Lance not impressing 49ers’ coaching staff?

The San Francisco 49ers have not been able to trade Jimmy Garoppolo this offseason, and it is possible their inability to find a suitor will work out for the best. They may still need him, after all.

NFL reporter Matt Lombardo said Thursday that he has heard the 49ers’ coaching staff has not been pleased with Trey Lance’s development. While the assumption has been that Lance will take over as the team’s starter next season, that plan may not be set in stone.

I have heard that the #49ers’ staff has been continually underwhelmed by Trey Lance … https://t.co/BfypDIHzXo — Matt Lombardo (@MattLombardoNFL) May 5, 2022

A lot can change over the course of an offseason, but Lance is obviously a raw prospect. He had limited experience at the collegiate level. That was always viewed as a potential issue, and it is possible he simply is not ready to take over as an NFL starter.

If that is the case, the Niners will be far less inclined to trade Garoppolo. The veteran just led them to the NFC Championship Game last season and has a Super Bowl appearance on his resume. Garoppolo would probably prefer to play for a team that doesn’t have a former first-round pick breathing down his neck, but there are not many teams looking for starting quarterbacks.

There is one significant issue that has likely prevented the Niners from trading Garoppolo. If Lance cannot show he is ready to take over the team’s offense, it’s entirely possible Garoppolo could enter 2022 as the starter again.