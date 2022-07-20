 Skip to main content
49ers finally take key step toward Jimmy Garoppolo trade

July 20, 2022
by Grey Papke
Jimmy Garoppolo in pads

Sep 26, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) walks on the field before the game against the Green Bay Packers at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco 49ers are finally taking a step toward trading quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

Garoppolo’s agents have been granted permission to seek a trade for the quarterback, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The quarterback has been cleared to practice coming off offseason shoulder surgery, but the 49ers are exercising caution in nursing him back to health.

Allowing Garoppolo to seek a trade directly could at least help grease the wheels for any possible deal. The quarterback’s agents can now speak to other teams about issues such as salary, which may need to be renegotiated to make a trade feasible. Garoppolo’s camp can also find out for themselves where there is interest in the quarterback and how serious that interest is.

The 49ers are committed to trading Garoppolo as they prepare to hand the offense over to second-year quarterback Trey Lance. Garoppolo reportedly wants that done quickly, but the market will ultimately decide how realistic that hope is.

