49ers finally take key step toward Jimmy Garoppolo trade

The San Francisco 49ers are finally taking a step toward trading quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

Garoppolo’s agents have been granted permission to seek a trade for the quarterback, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The quarterback has been cleared to practice coming off offseason shoulder surgery, but the 49ers are exercising caution in nursing him back to health.

49ers officially have given Jimmy Garoppolo’s agents Don Yee and Carter Chow permission to seek a trade, sources said. Garoppolo has been cleared to start practicing, per team source; 49ers still are expected to exercise caution with him this summer. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 20, 2022

Allowing Garoppolo to seek a trade directly could at least help grease the wheels for any possible deal. The quarterback’s agents can now speak to other teams about issues such as salary, which may need to be renegotiated to make a trade feasible. Garoppolo’s camp can also find out for themselves where there is interest in the quarterback and how serious that interest is.

The 49ers are committed to trading Garoppolo as they prepare to hand the offense over to second-year quarterback Trey Lance. Garoppolo reportedly wants that done quickly, but the market will ultimately decide how realistic that hope is.