Report reveals where Aaron Rodgers traveled when he missed Jets camp

The New York Jets caused a big stir in June when they publicly said that Aaron Rodgers’ absence from the team’s mandatory minicamp was not excused. Now we know where Rodgers was instead of camp.

At the time, a reporter had said that Rodgers was on a trip halfway around the world.

On Monday, SNY Jets reporter Connor Hughes revealed that Rodgers was in Egypt on a trip that the quarterback had planned prior to minicamp. Hughes says Rodgers believed that his trip would not overlap with minicamp at the time he made the plan.

#Jets QB Aaron Rodgers missed the team's mandatory minicamp because of a pre-planned trip to Egypt, multiple sources told @snytv. He attended every day of Phase 1, missed just one week of Phase 2, and attended every OTA practice (structured the same as the two minicamp… pic.twitter.com/fPtyMtey59 — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) July 1, 2024

Rodgers communicated with the Jets about the schedule conflict and understood it was important to the quarterback to go on the trip. It was still an unexcused absence though.

Rodgers is entering his second season with the Jets, though he barely had a first season. Rodgers suffered a torn Achilles tendon on the first possession of his Jets career last season and missed the entire year. The 40-year-old is looking forward to having a much better experience in 2024.