 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, July 1, 2024

Report reveals where Aaron Rodgers traveled when he missed Jets camp

July 1, 2024
by Larry Brown
Read
Aaron Rodgers in a Jets uniform ready to throw

Aug 26, 2023; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) warms up before a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Jets caused a big stir in June when they publicly said that Aaron Rodgers’ absence from the team’s mandatory minicamp was not excused. Now we know where Rodgers was instead of camp.

At the time, a reporter had said that Rodgers was on a trip halfway around the world.

On Monday, SNY Jets reporter Connor Hughes revealed that Rodgers was in Egypt on a trip that the quarterback had planned prior to minicamp. Hughes says Rodgers believed that his trip would not overlap with minicamp at the time he made the plan.

Rodgers communicated with the Jets about the schedule conflict and understood it was important to the quarterback to go on the trip. It was still an unexcused absence though.

Rodgers is entering his second season with the Jets, though he barely had a first season. Rodgers suffered a torn Achilles tendon on the first possession of his Jets career last season and missed the entire year. The 40-year-old is looking forward to having a much better experience in 2024.

Article Tags

Aaron Rodgers
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus