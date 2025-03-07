Commanders cut 2-time Pro Bowl player

The Washington Commanders are moving on from one of their best defensive players.

Veteran defensive tackle Jonathan Allen was informed by the Commanders on Friday that he is being released, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Allen had been given permission to seek a trade last month, but he apparently could not find a suitable deal. The Commanders have chosen to release him anyway as he enters the final season of a 4-year, $72 million contract extension he signed with Washington in 2021. Allen was set to earn $15.5 million in 2025, but the salary was not guaranteed.

Sep 20, 2020; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Washington Football Team defensive tackle Jonathan Allen (93) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Releasing Allen will save the Commanders more than $16 million in salary cap space for 2025. They now have roughly $100 million to spend, which is the second-highest figure in the league according to Spotrac.

The 30-year-old Allen has spent his entire seven-year career with the Commanders. The team drafted him with the 17th overall pick out of Alabama in 2017.

Allen made the Pro Bowl in 2021 and 2022. He also had a productive season in 2023 with 53 total tackles and 5.5 sacks in 15 games. He missed significant time last year after suffering a torn pectoral muscle in October.

Despite the injury, Allen returned late in the year and played in all three of Washington’s postseason games.

Allen immediately becomes one of the best defensive linemen available. There should be plenty of interest in him when the legal tampering period of free agency begins on Monday.