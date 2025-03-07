Report: Myles Garrett willing to take drastic measures if not traded

Myles Garrett and the Cleveland Browns appear to be headed for a very messy offseason.

Garrett revealed in a statement last month that he has asked the Browns to trade him. He said he has enjoyed his time in Cleveland and loves the fans but wants to play for a team that has a better chance to win a Super Bowl.

To this point, the Browns have maintained that they have no intention of fulfilling Garrett’s request. The 2023 NFL Defensive Player of the Year has stepped up his efforts to force a trade in recent days by refusing to have any discussions with Cleveland about a new contract.

Dec 24, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) warms up before the game between the Browns and the New Orleans Saints at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

On Friday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported that Garrett recently requested a meeting with Browns owner Jimmy Haslam. Haslam refused to take the meeting.

Pelissero also notes that Garrett is willing to sit out of regular-season games if he is not traded.

#Browns star Myles Garrett recently requested a meeting with owner Jimmy Haslam, who declined to speak amidst Garrett’s trade request, per sources.



Both sides are dug in: Cleveland refuses to even discuss a trade, while Garrett is preparing to miss games if he’s not traded. pic.twitter.com/1VMv1xMl1b — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 7, 2025

Garrett has two years remaining on a contract that pays him $25 million per season. He is due for a significant raise, but it does not sound like he has any interest in getting it in Cleveland.

The Browns finished 3-14 this season, and Garrett voiced some of his frustrations with the team. That led to speculation that he could seek a trade.

Garrett has 102.5 sacks in eight NFL seasons. He had 14 sacks in each of the last two seasons and 16 in each of the two seasons before that.

Garrett has already been linked to a top Super Bowl contender, and there are likely several teams that have interest in trying to acquire him. For now, the 29-year-old is in a holding pattern in Cleveland.