Report suggests AJ Brown is not the only frustrated Eagles player

The Philadelphia Eagles are tied for the best record in the NFC and look poised to make another Super Bowl run, but that does not mean all of their players are pleased with where things stand at this point in the season.

The Eagles are 8-2 entering Week 8 and in first place in the NFC East. They are coming off impressive wins over the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers, but their offense struggled in both of those games. Philadelphia’s defense was dominant in the team’s 16-9 win over the Lions in Week 11 and 10-7 victory over Green Bay in Week 10.

During a Thursday appearance on 97.5 The Fanatic’s “Unfiltered” show with Ricky Bo and Bill Colarulo, ESPN’s Tim McManus shared some interesting — and perhaps troubling — information about the current state of the Eagles’ locker room.

According to McManus, the vibe among Philadelphia’s offensive players and defensive players is much different.

“I spent the majority of (Wednesday) in the locker room talking to defensive players. There is a lot of joy amongst that group. There are such positive vibes going on in there. … And then when you talk to offensive players, it is different,” McManus said.

"I spent the majority of yesterday in the locker room talking to defensive players… There is a lot of joy amongst that group… There are such positive vibes going on in there…



And then when you talk to offensive players, it is different."



-Tim McManus tells Unfiltered that… pic.twitter.com/G4wtcSxKAr — 97.5 The Fanatic (@975TheFanatic) November 20, 2025

A.J. Brown has seemed frustrated with the Eagles all season. The star wide receiver has 38 catches for 457 yards and 3 touchdowns on the year, which has him on pace for his worst statistical season since he played in 13 games with the Tennessee Titans in 2021. Brown has had numerous cryptic social media posts suggesting he is unhappy and recently spoke more openly about why.

Brown obviously is not the only one. The Eagles rank 28th in the NFL with 184.9 yards per game. They committed to a run-heavy approach last season after signing Saquon Barkley, who had a historic year. Even Philly’s rushing offense has been mediocre this year, however, and Barkley has just one game with more than 100 rushing yards.

Winning usually solves everything, but it sounds like things are a bit more complicated for the Eagles. That is something that could eventually become an issue for head coach Nick Sirianni.