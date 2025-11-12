AJ Brown hints at serious frustration with the Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles are coming off another big win that solidified their status as Super Bowl contenders, but star wide receiver AJ Brown still does not seem happy.

Brown had just 2 catches for 13 yards in the Eagles 10-7 Week 10 win over the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Neither team’s offense was able to get anything going in a game that was shockingly scoreless at the half, but Philadelphia did just enough down the stretch.

The stat line for Brown is one that has become all too familiar dating back to last season, when the Eagles signed Saquon Barkley and became incredibly run-heavy. Brown has hinted at frustration with his role on multiple occasions, and fans are once again buzzing after an appearance Brown made on YouTuber JankyRondo’s live stream on Tuesday night.

Brown made several cryptic comments during the stream that suggested he is unhappy. When JankyRondo asked Brown if his family and mental state are good, Brown laughed and said the “family’s good.”

“No. Where have you been? … Family’s good, yeah. Everything else? No,” Brown said.

Be aware that the clip contains a curse word.

AJ Brown was asked “Everything good?” on JankyRondo’s stream tonight: “No. Where have you been?.. Family’s good. Everything else? No.. It’s a shit-show.. *Laughs* You on some ‘How you been?,’ Struggling brother.”



( via @JankyRondo ) pic.twitter.com/KIu5KLGL0O — Eagles Nation (@PHLEaglesNation) November 12, 2025

Brown was playing “Madden NFL 26” against JankyRondo. The three-time Pro Bowl wideout had 9 catches for 168 yards and 2 touchdowns during the game and joked that the virtual performance was “the only highlights of damn football I’m living right now.” After throwing a touchdown pass to himself in the game, Brown called the play “the only positive I got.”

Brown also told fans to “get rid of me” if they have him in fantasy football.

AJ Brown shows his son his Madden stats for the game: “This the only highlights of damn football I’m living right now.” pic.twitter.com/YkAgfF6cNH — Eagles Nation (@PHLEaglesNation) November 12, 2025

It seemed like Brown was going out of his way to express how annoyed he is with his current situation. That has become a trend for him this season, though fans are usually left to interpret his cryptic social media posts.

The Eagles improved to 7-2 by beating Green Bay. Brown has just 31 catches for 408 yards and 3 touchdowns in 8 games. He is on pace to have under 1,000 receiving yards for the first time in his four seasons with the Eagles.

Opposing defenses seem to have figured out how to stop Jalen Hurts from getting the ball to Brown. The Eagles continue to find ways to win despite that, though that doesn’t seem to be good enough for their top wideout.