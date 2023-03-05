Report reveals how much interest Bears are getting for No. 1 pick

The Chicago Bears apparently will not have much trouble finding a taker if they do decide to trade the top pick in the NFL Draft.

In an appearance on NFL Network Sunday, Ian Rapoport said there is a great deal of buzz about a potential trade involving the No. 1 pick. Rapoport said teams are “scrambling” to try and get up to No. 1, though there is no indication a deal is imminent.

.@RapSheet is reiterating on the NFL Network how much buzz there is surrounding teams “scrambling to get up to number one” via a trade with the #Bears. — Lester A. Wiltfong Jr. (@wiltfongjr) March 5, 2023

In a quarterback-heavy draft, it makes sense for the Bears to hold out and try to get a huge package in a trade here. They already have Justin Fields, who they can conceivably build around, so a trade would be hugely advantageous.

The Bears are said to be asking a lot for the pick. If the interest is high, however, they could try to drive up the price, so it makes sense for them to wait things out.