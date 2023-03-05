 Skip to main content
Report reveals how much interest Bears are getting for No. 1 pick

March 5, 2023
by Grey Papke
Ryan Poles meets with the media

Jan 31, 2022; Lake Forest, IL, USA; Chicago Bears General new Manager Ryan Poles speaks during a Press Conference Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bears apparently will not have much trouble finding a taker if they do decide to trade the top pick in the NFL Draft.

In an appearance on NFL Network Sunday, Ian Rapoport said there is a great deal of buzz about a potential trade involving the No. 1 pick. Rapoport said teams are “scrambling” to try and get up to No. 1, though there is no indication a deal is imminent.

In a quarterback-heavy draft, it makes sense for the Bears to hold out and try to get a huge package in a trade here. They already have Justin Fields, who they can conceivably build around, so a trade would be hugely advantageous.

The Bears are said to be asking a lot for the pick. If the interest is high, however, they could try to drive up the price, so it makes sense for them to wait things out.

