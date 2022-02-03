Report: Bills adding notable name to coaching staff

The Buffalo Bills are bringing in a notable name to replace Ken Dorsey as quarterbacks coach.

The Bills are expected to hire former Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady as quarterbacks coach, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Brady is also remembered as the passing game coordinator at LSU under Ed Orgeron. Brady will replace Dorsey, who was promoted to offensive coordinator after Brian Daboll was hired as head coach of the Giants.

Brady had established himself as one of the brightest young offensive minds in football at LSU. His hire in Carolina was billed as a coup for Matt Rhule, but the Panthers offense struggled under him and led to his firing. The Bills, who have produced a string of sought-after coaches and executives in recent years, clearly see that as a hiccup.

Brady was actually viewed as a head coaching candidate before his tenure with Carolina. The Bills may be the ideal place for him to get his career back on track.

Photo: Jan 2, 2022; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott enters the field before a game against theAtlanta Falcons at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports