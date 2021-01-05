Joe Brady receiving interest as head coach candidate

Joe Brady is already receiving interest for possible head coach jobs.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported on Monday that Brady has received requests from the Atlanta Falcons, Houston Texans and Los Angeles Chargers to interview for their head coach jobs.

Brady, 31, has seen a meteoric rise in the coaching profession.

Brady was a linebackers coach at his alma mater William & Mary from 2013-2014, a graduate assistant for Penn State from 2015-2016, and he was hired by the New Orleans Saints as an offensive assistant for 2017 and 2018.

Brady gained notoriety while serving as the passing game coordinator and receivers coach for LSU during their championship season last year. That helped him win the Broyles Award as the top assistant coach in the country and led to him landing a job as the Carolina Panthers’ offensive coordinator.

Brady is cultivating a reputation as an offensive wizard, which has led to the head coaching interest.