New report clarifies rumors of Larry Fitzgerald returning to Cardinals

A new report is clarifying recent buzz about Larry Fitzgerald returning to his beloved Arizona Cardinals.

John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports reported on Thursday that the 11-time Pro Bowl receiver will not be coming out of retirement to rejoin the team.

Rumors began circulating this week of a potential Cardinals reunion with Fitzgerald after No. 1 receiver DeAndre Hopkins was lost for the remainder of the regular season with a knee injury. The 38-year-old Fitzgerald played all 17 of his career seasons with the Cardinals and is widely seen as the greatest player in franchise history.

It would have been a great story for Fitzgerald, who never won a Super Bowl, to return to the Cardinals, who are tied for the NFL’s best record at 10-3. But the team has a number of quality wide receivers, including Christian Kirk, AJ Green, and Rondale Moore, to fill in for Hopkins. The news is probably not too surprising either based on what Fitzgerald said in recent months.

Photo: Oct 13, 2019; Glendale, AZ, USA; Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald (11) smiles after beating the Atlanta Falcons at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Casey Sapio-USA TODAY Sports