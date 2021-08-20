Larry Fitzgerald sounds finished with NFL career

Larry Fitzgerald has yet to officially announce his retirement from the NFL, but he certainly sounds like someone with no intention of playing again unless something significantly changes.

Fitzgerald appeared on SiriusXM’s “Let’s Go” with Jim Gray, and was asked about his future NFL plans. The longtime Arizona Cardinals wide receiver said he would focus on radio broadcasting for the time being, and said he does not “have the urge to play right now.” He left the door open to changing his mind once the season starts, but said that if he isn’t fully committed to playing, then he would not force himself to try.

On @SIRIUSXM Radio’s “Let’s Go” with Jim Gray, @LarryFitzgerald was asked if he’ll play football this year. The full quote is below, but sounds more like a soft retirement than anything. pic.twitter.com/GMN64r8n1j — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 20, 2021

The 37-year-old Fitzgerald has flirted with retirement for several offseasons, and there was some belief around the NFL that he wouldn’t come back in 2021. Fitzgerald had a limited role for the Cardinals in 2020, catching a career-low 54 passes on 72 targets for 409 yards and one touchdown.

If this is it for Fitzgerald, he’ll finish his NFL career with 1,432 receptions for 17,492 receiving yards, both second in NFL history behind only Jerry Rice. His 121 career receiving touchdowns rank sixth all-time. He is, without question, a future Hall of Famer.