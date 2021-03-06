Report: Cowboys’ Dak Prescott talks are moving in ‘positive direction’

The Dallas Cowboys need to get a long-term deal done with quarterback Dak Prescott this offseason, and it sounds like efforts to do so are going better than they did a year ago.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Prescott and the Cowboys have made “some progress” and are moving in a “positive direction.” Perhaps most importantly, Rapoport notes that talks are moving more smoothly than they ever did in 2020, a process which ended with Prescott playing under the franchise tag.

From NFL Now: As the franchise tag deadline looms, where do things stand with #Cowboys QB Dak Prescott (all positive as of now), #Lions WR Kenny Golladay, and #Panthers OT Taylor Moton (expected to be tagged). pic.twitter.com/jLnSzGe7rQ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 5, 2021

Notably, Rapoport says the Cowboys will tag Prescott if they must, but hope it doesn’t come to that again.

The Cowboys know there may be consequences if they don’t get a long-term contract done with their quarterback. That’s a huge motivating factor, and it’s probably a reason why things are going better now than they did a year ago.

Photo: Jeffrey Beall/Wikimedia via CC-by-SA 4.0