Troy Aikman sends warning to Cowboys over Dak Prescott contract

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman had a strong warning for his former team about its current quarterback.

Aikman warned the Cowboys that negotiating a long-term deal with Dak Prescott, who Aikman dubbed a “franchise quarterback,” was essential to the team’s long-term future. He added that if the Cowboys were forced to franchise tag Prescott for a second year in a row, he did not believe Prescott would be willing to remain with the organization long-term.

“I’d be really surprised if he’s playing under the franchise tag again this year,” Aikman said, via David Moore of the Dallas Morning News. “My guess is if he is, that will be the last we see of Dak Prescott.

“I just can’t imagine that he’s going to feel really good giving an open negotiation to the Cowboys if he’s played two years under the franchise tag.”

The Cowboys have less than a month to get a long-term deal done, and word is they’re open to using the franchise tag if they have to. Aikman makes it pretty clear here that he feels that would be a grave mistake. That’s a warning the Cowboys should probably take heed of.