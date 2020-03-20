Report: Dalvin Cook, Vikings have discussed contract extension

Dalvin Cook emerged as one of the most prolific playmakers in the NFL last season, and he is also one of the league’s biggest bargains. The Minnesota Vikings star is set to make just over $1 million in 2020, but the team is open to giving him a raise.

Cook and the Vikings have had discussions about a contract extension, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. While no deal appears imminent, the talks are expected to heat up following the NFL Draft.

#Vikings have had some talks about a possible contract extension for running back Dalvin Cook, entering the last year of his rookie deal. Sources expect those talks to ramp up after the Vikings get through free agency. — Chris Tomasson (@christomasson) March 17, 2020

Cook was drafted in the second round, so his rookie contract does not contain a fifth-year option. The former Florida State star rushed for 1,135 yards and 13 touchdowns and added another 519 yards receiving last year in 14 games. Cook has averaged an impressive 4.6 yards per carry during his three NFL seasons, though he has missed 19 games due to injury.

The Vikings freed up a significant amount of salary cap space by trading a star player this week, so it would not be a surprise if they use some of that for Cook’s extension.