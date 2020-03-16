Josh Allen reacts on Twitter to Bills acquiring Stefon Diggs in trade

The Buffalo Bills acquired Stefon Diggs in a trade with the Minnesota Vikings on Monday night, and Bills quarterback Josh Allen seems pleased.

Allen sent a two-word tweet that said it all: “Ya Digg?”

Ya Digg? — Josh Allen (@JoshAllenQB) March 17, 2020

The Bills are beefing up their receiving options for Allen by getting him a No. 1 receiver. They also have John Brown and Cole Beasley at the receiver spots.

Buffalo is giving up a tidy package for Diggs though. They are trading a first, fifth and sixth-round pick in 2020 and fourth-round pick in 2021 to Minnesota for Diggs and a 7th-round pick.

Diggs had 63 catches for 1,130 yards and six touchdowns last season. He had 102 catches for 1,021 yards and nine touchdowns in 2018. He hinted earlier on Monday that he was going to be traded, and that came through.