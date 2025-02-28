Report: Deebo Samuel draws trade interest from 2 teams

The San Francisco 49ers are preparing to trade wide receiver Deebo Samuel, and the player is reportedly starting to draw some interest.

The Washington Commanders and Houston Texans have “significant interest” in Samuel and have had talks with the 49ers in recent days, according to Jordan Schultz of FOX Sports.

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Denver Broncos have also checked in, but are not as aggressive in trying to get a deal done.

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel (19)

Both Washington and Houston are potential contenders with young quarterbacks that want to take the next step in 2025. They also both appear to see Samuel as someone who can unlock something new in their offenses.

Samuel would certainly bring something different relative to Washington’s Terry McLaurin. The Texans, meanwhile, need some certainty at wide receiver, given the long-term injury to Tank Dell and Stefon Diggs’ upcoming free agency.

Samuel’s relationship with the Niners appears to have run its course. The veteran is coming off a down season that saw him tally just 806 all-purpose yards and four total touchdowns.

There may be other teams more interested in Samuel if they do not have to give up anything to take on his contract. It remains unclear if that will happen, as some teams might just make a trade to prevent him from hitting the open market.