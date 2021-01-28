Report: Deshaun Watson has formally requested trade from Texans

The Houston Texans hired David Culley as their next head coach on Wednesday, and many have wondered how that will impact Deshaun Watson’s view of the franchise. We now have our answer.

Watson has formally requested a trade from the Texans, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports. The star quarterback actually informed the team weeks ago that he wants out, and the hiring of Culley did not alter his mindset at all.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Texans have been receiving calls from interested teams for quite some time. To this point, Houston has told teams Watson will not be traded, though that could change in the very near future.

Watson has been frustrated with the Texans for a while. His frustration seemingly began when Houston’s front office made bad moves, such as trading away DeAndre Hopkins. Then the team then had a poor season, fired Bill O’Brien, and upset the quarterback by not including him in their hiring process.

It does not sound like Watson is willing to give Culley a chance. He reportedly wanted the Texans to hire another coach, but none of that matters at this point. Watson has decided he wants out and is unlikely to change his mind.