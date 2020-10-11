Report: Deshaun Watson has relayed his top choice for Texans head coach job

The Houston Texans will almost certainly want their next head coach to be someone who can contribute to the development of Deshaun Watson, which is why Watson’s opinion may factor into the coaching search. Depending upon how much say Watson has, a clear favorite for the job may have already emerged.

Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reports that Texans owner Cal McNair has already spoken with Watson about the team’s head coaching search. The star quarterback informed McNair that he would like the Texans to strongly consider Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.

Bieniemy was one of the hottest names on the head coaching market last offseason, and many were shocked and bothered that he did not land a job. He received interest from multiple teams but was not hired, which led to increased frustration among black coaches around the NFL.

Watson and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes share a strong friendship, so the two have likely spoken about Bieniemy. The 51-year-old is in his third season as Andy Reid’s offensive coordinator and has been a part of Kansas City’s staff since 2013. Obviously, the results for the team over the past few years speak for themselves.

You can understand why Watson would want the Texans to hire Bieniemy, though another top offensive mind has also been linked to the job. Bieniemy should definitely be near or at the top of Houston’s list.