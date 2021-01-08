Report: Deshaun Watson ‘extremely unhappy’ with Texans for this reason

Deshaun Watson is said to be “extremely unhappy” with the Houston Texans.

The Texans this week hired Nick Caserio as their new general manager. According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, Texans owner Cal McNair told Watson that the franchise quarterback would be involved in the hiring process. Rapoport says Watson is upset because he did not get included.

#Texans QB Deshaun Watson is extremely unhappy with the organization after owner Cal McNair informed him he would be involved in the GM and coach hiring process and provide feedback… but then did neither in the hire of GM Nick Caserio, sources say. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 8, 2021

Rapoport further says the Texans have tried to reach out to Watson in the last few days but have been unable to get a hold of him.

Watson has been frustrated with the organization for a while. He vented after one of the team’s recent losses amid a 4-12 season. He drew some attention for sending a cryptic tweet right after the news about the Caserio hire was reported. Consequently, there has been some talk about Watson possibly demanding a trade.

To be clear: Watson is not upset about Caserio being hired. Rather, he is upset that he was told he would have a role in the hiring process but then he wasn’t included. That shows two issues. One, the Texans may not value his opinion to his liking. And secondly, their owner apparently is not living up to his word, which is a trust issue.

Finding a talented quarterback like Watson is not easy to do, so the Texans better do what they can to repair the relationship. They already screwed up by trading away DeAndre Hopkins for very little and giving up too much for Laremy Tunsil. They can’t afford to lose Watson on top of all that.