 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, October 27, 2021

Report: Deshaun Watson will only waive no-trade clause for one team

October 27, 2021
by Steve DelVecchio

Deshaun Watson in the rain

The Houston Texans want to trade Deshaun Watson prior to next week’s NFL trade deadline, but the star quarterback is not exactly making it easy on them.

There are several teams that have reportedly shown interest in Watson despite his ongoing legal issues. Watson has a no-trade clause, however. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, he is only willing to waive it to play for the Miami Dolphins.

As Rapoport noted, the Carolina Panthers are not pursuing Watson. They are one of a handful of teams who were said to have interest in the 25-year-old. That talk intensified this week after Sam Darnold was benched in Sunday’s loss to the New York Giants.

The Dolphins have been considered the favorite to land Watson since the offseason. The problem is the Texans still want multiple first-round picks for the quarterback. If Watson is only willing to waive his no-trade clause for one team, that puts Houston in an extremely weak position.

A recent report claimed Watson is open to playing for teams other than the Dolphins. The fact that he is facing sexual assault allegations from multiple women has complicated the situation even further.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus