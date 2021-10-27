Report: Deshaun Watson will only waive no-trade clause for one team

The Houston Texans want to trade Deshaun Watson prior to next week’s NFL trade deadline, but the star quarterback is not exactly making it easy on them.

There are several teams that have reportedly shown interest in Watson despite his ongoing legal issues. Watson has a no-trade clause, however. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, he is only willing to waive it to play for the Miami Dolphins.

Sources: Owner David Tepper and the #Panthers are not expected to pursue #Texans QB Deshaun Watson at this time. The QB has only waived his no-trade clause for the #Dolphins. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 27, 2021

As Rapoport noted, the Carolina Panthers are not pursuing Watson. They are one of a handful of teams who were said to have interest in the 25-year-old. That talk intensified this week after Sam Darnold was benched in Sunday’s loss to the New York Giants.

The Dolphins have been considered the favorite to land Watson since the offseason. The problem is the Texans still want multiple first-round picks for the quarterback. If Watson is only willing to waive his no-trade clause for one team, that puts Houston in an extremely weak position.

A recent report claimed Watson is open to playing for teams other than the Dolphins. The fact that he is facing sexual assault allegations from multiple women has complicated the situation even further.