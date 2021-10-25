Report: Deshaun Watson interested in teams other than Dolphins

It’s no secret that Deshaun Watson would eagerly embrace a trade to the Miami Dolphins. However, the notion that Miami is the only place he’d go is apparently inaccurate.

Watson has a no-trade clause in his contract, meaning the Houston Texans quarterback has significant leverage in naming his preferred trade destinations. While much speculation has centered on Miami, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported Monday that the quarterback is open to multiple teams.

There is speculation that the Carolina Panthers may restart Watson trade talks in the coming days. Watson would reportedly be willing to at least consider the Panthers. Watson’s primary goal is to get out of Houston, which is why he will evaluate whatever opportunities arise on a case-by-case basis. That said, there are reports that he has rebuffed at least one team.

Watson continues to face multiple sexual assault allegations. He could face league discipline if traded, which is a consideration for interested teams.

Photo: Jan 27, 2019; Orlando, FL, USA; AFC quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) in the NFL Pro Bowl football game at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports