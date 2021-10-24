Report: Dolphins not only team interested in Deshaun Watson trade

The Miami Dolphins have been viewed for months as the most likely suitor for Deshaun Watson if the quarterback is traded. They are not, however, the only team that has expressed interest in the star quarterback.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported on Sunday that there are several teams interested in trading for Watson. Among them are the Dolphins, Carolina Panthers, Denver Broncos and Philadelphia Eagles. Rapoport also noted that Watson will likely remain eligible to play — as he is now — even if he is traded by the Houston Texans.

From @NFLGameDay: What's the latest on #Texans QB Deshaun Watson as the trade deadline looms? pic.twitter.com/i2CSsJpFoa — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 24, 2021

The Texans have essentially placed Watson on paid administrative leave. He has been a healthy scratch every week, and it is clear he will not play for the team in 2021. With Watson facing sexual assault allegations from multiple women, some have wondered if the NFL would place him on the Commissioner’s Exempt list if he’s traded.

Watson has a full no-trade clause. The Dolphins are said to be his top choice. He reportedly does not want to play for at least one team that has expressed interest in trading for him.

The NFL is waiting for a grand jury to decide if Watson will be prosecuted for sexual assault. He has been sued by 22 women and 10 women have filed criminal complaints. Watson could face a suspension even if he’s not charged.

A recent report claimed the Texans are moving closer to trading Watson. They have until the trade deadline on Nov. 2 to make a deal, otherwise they’ll have to wait until the offseason to sort out the situation.

Photo: Jan 27, 2019; Orlando, FL, USA; AFC quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) in the NFL Pro Bowl football game at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports