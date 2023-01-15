Report reveals Dolphins’ QB plan for 2023

Tua Tagovailoa may not play again for the Miami Dolphins this season, but he is reportedly still part of the team’s long-term plans.

Tagovailoa is expected to return as Miami’s starting quarterback in 2023, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The Dolphins are pleased with the way Tagovailoa has developed under head coach Mike McDaniel and will not be in the market for a QB this offseason.

Rookie Skylar Thompson will start for the Dolphins in their wild-card game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. Schefter reports that Tagovailoa could potentially be cleared from concussion protocol for the second round of the playoffs should Miami pull off a major upset.

Tagovailoa has suffered multiple concussions this season, which has led to some speculation that he might give up football. His personal trainer put a stop to that talk, and there has been no indication that Tagovailoa has considered retirement.

One rumor claimed the Dolphins could try to make a run at a star quarterback this offseason, but it does not sound like that is going to happen.