Tua Tagovailoa’s trainer addresses whether QB is thinking about retiring

Tua Tagovailoa has suffered multiple concussions this season, and some have wondered if all of the head injuries could inspire him to consider an early retirement. The quarterback’s longtime trainer insists that is not an option.

Nick Hicks, Tagovailoa’s personal trainer, took to Twitter on Thursday to address all the people who have said Tua should walk away from football. Hicks said the former Alabama star “ain’t going anywhere for a very very long time.”

I know some of you are mad — but UNO ain’t going anywhere for a very very long time get over it. — Nick Hicks (@PER4ORM) December 29, 2022

And BTW — NO ONE cares about your “fandom”. Being miserable is your own prerogative. Especially when the season isn’t over and the playoffs are ready and waiting. So, Jump ship & find another team. No one cares lol. Especially the Miami Dolphins and their players. — Nick Hicks (@PER4ORM) December 29, 2022

“I know some of you are mad — but UNO ain’t going anywhere for a very very long time get over it. And BTW — NO ONE cares about your ‘fandom.’ Being miserable is your own prerogative. Especially when the season isn’t over and the playoffs are ready and waiting. So, Jump ship & find another team. No one cares lol. Especially the Miami Dolphins and their players,” Hicks wrote.

Tagovailoa will not play on Sunday against the New England Patriots after he was diagnosed with what was at least his second (and likely third) concussion of the season. He appeared to suffer the latest after his head bounced off the turf in the Miami Dolphins’ loss to the Green Bay Packers, though he remained in the game.

Hicks’ tweets seemed to indicate that Tagovailoa plans to play again this season. He will have to clear concussion protocol first, and the Dolphins will likely exercise extreme caution given everything that has happened this year.