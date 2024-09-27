 Skip to main content
Report reveals extent of Micah Parsons’ ankle injury

September 27, 2024
by Steve DelVecchio
Micah Parsons looking down

Nov 7, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (11) before the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Denver Broncos at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas Cowboys star pass-rusher Micah Parsons suffered an ankle injury during Thursday night’s game against the Dallas Cowboys, and it sounds like he could miss some time.

Parsons had an offensive lineman fall on his leg with just a few minutes remaining in the Cowboys’ 20-15 win over the Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. He was carted to the locker room with his left shoe off but was heard sending an optimistic message to quarterback Dak Prescott.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Parsons suffered a high-ankle sprain. The Cowboys have two more games before their bye, so it is possible they could hold Parsons out for a few weeks.

Parsons has never missed a game in his four-year NFL career, so it would hardly be a surprise if he played through the ankle injury. Though, we saw one star quarterback try to do that last week and it did not end well.

Parsons had two tackles on Thursday night before exiting the game. He has one sack this year after having at least 13 in each of his previous three seasons. Parsons will have extra time to rest before the Cowboys’ tough road game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 5.

