Justin Herbert appears to aggravate ankle injury in Week 3

Justin Herbert played through an ankle injury in the Los Angeles Chargers’ game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, and it appears he may have hurt himself further.

Herbert was a true game-time decision after barely practicing during the week with a high-ankle sprain. He tested out the injury on the field at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pa., prior to kickoff, and doctors cleared him to play.

Herbert did not make it through the entire game, as he appeared to aggravate the ankle injury midway through the third quarter. The star quarterback was seen heavily favoring his right leg as he limped off the field and was replaced by Taylor Heinicke.

Justin Herbert is walking off and Taylor Heinicke has stepped in pic.twitter.com/maJClHgIo8 — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) September 22, 2024

Herbert may have tweaked the ankle on a sack where he was smothered by multiple defenders:

Justin Herbert heading to the medical tent after this play pic.twitter.com/Hl54ktnpLT — BSGsports (@BSGsportsmedia) September 22, 2024

Not surprisingly, Herbert did not return to the game.

Herbert showed serious toughness to begin with by fighting through an injury in a Week 3 game, but he might end up missing time now.

Herbert also battled a foot injury during training camp, so he has been banged up for several weeks.