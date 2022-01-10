Report: Joe Judge has major request for Giants if team keeps him

The New York Giants are retaining head coach Joe Judge for now, but his future with the organization still appears uncertain.

Judge met with Giants co-owners John Mara and Steve Tisch on Monday and still appears more likely than not to keep his job, according to Ralph Vacchiano of SNY. However, the two sides still have several things to hash out before that is made certain, including how willing Judge is to overhaul his offensive staff.

Most notably, Judge reportedly wants to have a say in the Giants’ upcoming GM search. Judge has internally pushed for assistant GM Kevin Abrams to be promoted to replace Dave Gettleman, as the two have worked well together in the past. There is no certainty that Giants ownership will be willing to grant Judge’s request, especially with the head coach’s job still in question.

Typically, coaches on the hot seat have to give up some power and don’t have the right to ask for more. Judge would be an odd exception to that rule considering the rumblings about him. While it does sound like Judge’s return is still likely, that’s not set in stone yet. Even if he does come back, he probably should not count on increasing his influence until results start to demonstrate that he deserves a bigger say.

Photo: Giants head coach Joe Judge in the second half as the Carolina Panthers faced the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ on October 24, 2021.

The Carolina Panthers Faced The New York Giants At Metlife Stadium In East Rutherford Nj On October 24 2021