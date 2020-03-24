Report: NFL not moving Draft despite concerns from teams

The NFL plans to keep the date of the 2020 draft the same despite concerns from some teams.

The league’s general manager subcommittee made a unanimous recommendation to commissioner Roger Goodell to move the draft, ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Dianna Russini reported on Tuesday.

Teams have concerns about being able to gather information on prospects considering team facilities are currently closed and there are limits on travel and large gatherings as the world combats the coronavirus pandemic. There is especially great concern that teams in states like California and New Jersey that have statewide shelter-in-place restrictions would be at disadvantages compared to teams that can meet.

If several owners voice concerns and opposition to keeping the draft from April 23-25 as scheduled, the league might consider making changes. But for now, it sounds like they plan to keep it the same dates.

The league is moving the draft away from Las Vegas and reportedly has plans to make it a TV studio show.