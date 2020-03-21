NFL Draft likely to be televised as studio show

The NFL is no longer holding this year’s draft in Las Vegas as originally planned due to the government’s changes in response to the coronavirus pandemic. However, the draft will still go on from April 23-25 as planned. So how will the event be televised?

The Los Angeles Times’ Sam Farmer reported on Saturday that the league plans to televise the draft from a studio setting. Farmer says “the current plans call for some type of studio setting with cut-ins from the headquarters of the teams making the selection at a given time.”

That makes sense.

Las Vegas originally promised to be an excellent venue for the draft. The plans called for grand spectacles, such as players being transported to the stage via boat. Now we’ll likely be left with an old school studio-style show. And there’s nothing wrong with that.

Really, to help entertain fans over the maximum length of time, they should spread the draft out over the span of a month, releasing a new pick each day for the first round, and conducting a round per day thereafter. With sports on hiatus, this would be welcomed!