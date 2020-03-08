Report of Leonard Williams signing extension with Giants was false

The New York Giants may be planning to do whatever they can to keep Leonard Williams in 2020, but the star defensive lineman has not signed a new contract with the team.

On Saturday, someone posing as an SNY reporter claimed Williams has signed a multi-year deal with the Giants worth $12 million annually. However, that person has since deleted their Twitter account, and there has been no confirmation of the report from any reputable source. Williams seems more likely to be franchise or transition tagged than he is to sign a long-term deal with New York.

When I saw that Leonard Williams contract report yesterday I thought: "who is this guy reporting it?" Now, I come on today only to realize it was a fake report, huh? I guess it's a good to get these out of the way now.

I still think the franchise tag is where it's headed. #Giants — Dan Schneier (@DanSchneierNFL) March 8, 2020

The Giants sent a third-round pick in 2020 and a fifth-round pick in 2021 to the New York Jets in exchange for Williams last season. The former No. 6 overall pick had 17 sacks in his first four NFL seasons but just a half-sack with the Giants in eight games last season.