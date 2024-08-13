Reporter offers prediction about outcome of CeeDee Lamb situation

CeeDee Lamb has been away from the Dallas Cowboys this offseason as he seeks a new contract, but one prominent NFL reporter expects that to change before Week 1.

Dianna Russini of The Athletic discussed the standoff between Lamb and the Cowboys during the latest episode of her “Scoop City” podcast with co-host Chase Daniel. Russini said she feels “really strongly” that the two sides will come to an agreement over the next few weeks.

“Just based on talking to people around the league and those involved, I don’t see a world where CeeDee Lamb is not suiting up and playing in a game Week 1,” Russini said. “I feel really strongly that this is gonna get done and he’s gonna get close to the number, if not the number that he’s looking for.”

Breathe, Cowboys fans.@DMRussini believes CeeDee Lamb's situation will be sorted out. But is Lamb worth Justin Jefferson-type money? More, with @ChaseDaniel, in Scoop City. Listen: https://t.co/sfVIzfD9ax pic.twitter.com/enAzUiBGGM — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) August 13, 2024

Russini said Lamb is seeking a contract that is comparable to the 4-year, $140 million extension Justin Jefferson signed with the Minnesota Vikings earlier this offseason. That deal included $110 million guaranteed and made Jefferson the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history.

Lamb can certainly make the case that he deserves Jefferson money. He led the NFL last season with Lamb had 135 and had 1,749 yards and 12 touchdowns. He is set to make around $18 million in the final year of his rookie contract this year.

Lamb has made it clear recently that he is not happy with the Cowboys, but there is still time for the two sides to hammer out a deal.