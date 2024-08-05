Report offers interesting update on Brandon Aiyuk situation

Brandon Aiyuk recently requested a trade from the San Francisco 49ers due to their unwillingness to give him a new contract, and it sounds like there is a chance the star wide receiver could get his wish.

Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported on Monday that it seems more likely Aiyuk will be traded this offseason than signed to a new contract. The reporters said there are “multiple teams” that are interested and have been given permission to negotiate with Aiyuk’s agent.

A rumor on Monday claimed the Pittsburgh Steelers are close to finalizing a trade for Aiyuk, but there is no deal imminent between the 49ers and Steelers or any other team.

Aiyuk is set to make $14 million in the final year of his rookie contract this season. He has been openly seeking a new contract and has even appeared to rip the 49ers in a few different social media posts. To this point, San Francisco has not shown any public willingness to trade the 26-year-old, but it seems like they are listening to offers.

Aiyuk caught 75 passes for 1,342 yards and 7 touchdowns last season in what was his second consecutive 1,000-yard season. The Niners would almost certainly want at least one high draft pick for him, and the team that acquired Aiyuk would then have to give him a ton of money. We know of at least one team that is said to be interested in paying what it would take to acquire Aiyuk.