Sunday, August 4, 2024

Reporter views AFC team as ‘logical’ trade suitor for Brandon Aiyuk

August 4, 2024
by Steve DelVecchio
Brandon Aiyuk at a Super Bowl press conference

Feb 7, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (11) during a press conference before Super Bowl LVIII at Hilton Lake Las Vegas Resort and Spa. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco 49ers have given no indication that they plan to trade Brandon Aiyuk in the near future, but one team has been repeatedly mentioned as a potential suitor if that changes.

Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area wrote on Sunday that he views the Patriots as a “logical trade partner” for the 49ers should San Francisco decide to move on from Aiyuk. In addition to future draft picks, Maiocco notes that New England could offer a deal involving wide receiver Kendrick Bourne, who began his career with the Niners in 2017.

The Patriots are one of a handful of teams that have reportedly expressed interest in acquiring Aiyuk and giving him an extension.

Aiyuk has been seeking a new contract and asked the Niners to trade him, but he still showed up to training camp. That could be a sign that his representatives are still negotiating a potential new deal with the team, or it is possible that the 49ers have told Aiyuk they will explore the trade market.

Aiyuk caught 75 passes for 1,342 yards and 7 touchdowns last season in what was his second consecutive 1,000-yard season. He is set to make $14 million in the final year of his rookie contract this season and has watched the wide receiver market explode in recent months. That is undoubtedly a factor in why he wants a new deal now, though you can understand why the 49ers would prefer to let the situation play out.

