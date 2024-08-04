Reporter views AFC team as ‘logical’ trade suitor for Brandon Aiyuk

The San Francisco 49ers have given no indication that they plan to trade Brandon Aiyuk in the near future, but one team has been repeatedly mentioned as a potential suitor if that changes.

Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area wrote on Sunday that he views the Patriots as a “logical trade partner” for the 49ers should San Francisco decide to move on from Aiyuk. In addition to future draft picks, Maiocco notes that New England could offer a deal involving wide receiver Kendrick Bourne, who began his career with the Niners in 2017.

The Patriots are one of a handful of teams that have reportedly expressed interest in acquiring Aiyuk and giving him an extension.

Aiyuk has been seeking a new contract and asked the Niners to trade him, but he still showed up to training camp. That could be a sign that his representatives are still negotiating a potential new deal with the team, or it is possible that the 49ers have told Aiyuk they will explore the trade market.

Aiyuk caught 75 passes for 1,342 yards and 7 touchdowns last season in what was his second consecutive 1,000-yard season. He is set to make $14 million in the final year of his rookie contract this season and has watched the wide receiver market explode in recent months. That is undoubtedly a factor in why he wants a new deal now, though you can understand why the 49ers would prefer to let the situation play out.