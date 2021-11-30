Report sheds light on Urban Meyer’s future with Jaguars

Urban Meyer has once again found himself at the center of the college coaching rumor mill, but apparently the Jacksonville Jaguars do not need to be concerned.

Meyer has no interest in taking another college coaching job, ESPN’s Michael DiRocco reports. The 57-year-old remains committed to the Jaguars and trying to build them into a contender.

Meyer is linked to most major college coaching jobs no matter what his situation is at the time they become vacant. That happened once again this week when Brian Kelly left Notre Dame for LSU, and you can understand why.

There is plenty of reason to believe Meyer would have interest in coaching the Fighting Irish. He described Notre Dame as his “dream job” over a decade ago. As recently as 2017, Meyer’s wife Shelly said coaching at Notre Dame would be one of her husband’s dream jobs.

Taking the Notre Dame job would be the perfect way for Meyer to leave the NFL, as he could point to the fact that he has openly admitted he would love to coach there. However, the stench from Meyer’s unflattering scandal in Jacksonville has already worn off. He may genuinely want to see things through, even if his “dream” college job is now available.