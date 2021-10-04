New angle of Urban Meyer video looks bad for Jaguars coach

Urban Meyer addressed the media on Monday about the recent viral video that appeared to show a woman rubbing up against him, and a new angle of the interaction could lead to more questions for the Jacksonville Jaguars coach.

Multiple social media posts and videos have surfaced since Saturday showing Meyer at his restaurant, Urban Meyer’s Pint House in Dublin, Ohio. The original video featured a woman grinding on Meyer, and it looked like Meyer had his arm blocking and serving as a barrier between his personal area and the woman.

On Monday, a new angle surfaced. Someone took a video of Meyer from the opposite direction, and it seemingly shows the 57-year-old getting handsy with the young woman’s backside.

The new angle may change the way people view Meyer’s behavior. Meyer’s wife Shelley said she knew Urban was at a bar and that he deserved a night off, but she may feel differently after seeing the latest clip.

Meyer stayed in Ohio on Thursday night after his Jaguars lost to the Cincinnati Bengals to fall to 0-4 on the season. He apologized on Monday for becoming a distraction to the team.