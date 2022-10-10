 Skip to main content
Reporter shuts down popular Christian McCaffrey trade rumor

October 10, 2022
by Larry Brown
Christian McCaffrey looks ahead

Sep 19, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) after the second half against the New Orleans Saints at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The Carolina Panthers on Monday decided to fire Matt Rhule as their head coach. Apparently the team’s 1-4 start and decision to move on from Rhule has led teams to wonder whether Carolina is ready to rebuild.

A few reporters tweeted on Monday that the Buffalo Bills reached out to the Panthers to inquire about the trade availability of Christian McCaffrey.

Panthers reporter Joe Person says the Bills also inquired about McCaffrey in the offseason.

Despite all the trade rumors surrounding McCaffrey, a few other reporters shut things down.

NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero says the Panthers haven’t had trade talks this season involving McCaffrey.

Kimberley Martin says nobody from the Bills have called the Panthers about McCaffrey.

Though there is some inconsistency with the reporting on the matter, it’s hard to ignore things.

McCaffrey has three years left on his current contract. He is the centerpiece of the Panthers’ offense, so getting rid of him would cost the Panthers their biggest weapon. But if Carolina is comfortable writing off this season, then piling up draft picks might be their best move at this point.

McCaffrey, 26, has 324 rushing yards and 2 rushing touchdowns this season. He’s also a big factor in the passing game and has 188 receiving yards and a touchdown.

