Reporter shuts down popular Christian McCaffrey trade rumor

The Carolina Panthers on Monday decided to fire Matt Rhule as their head coach. Apparently the team’s 1-4 start and decision to move on from Rhule has led teams to wonder whether Carolina is ready to rebuild.

A few reporters tweeted on Monday that the Buffalo Bills reached out to the Panthers to inquire about the trade availability of Christian McCaffrey.

A source has confirmed to me that the Bills have reached out to the Panthers about running back Christian McCaffrey. — Dan Fetes (@danfetes) October 10, 2022

Panthers reporter Joe Person says the Bills also inquired about McCaffrey in the offseason.

Bills reached out to the Panthers about Christian McCaffrey during the offseason, as well. https://t.co/KRed2nLBnG — Joe Person (@josephperson) October 10, 2022

Despite all the trade rumors surrounding McCaffrey, a few other reporters shut things down.

NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero says the Panthers haven’t had trade talks this season involving McCaffrey.

The #Panthers haven't had trade talks about Christian McCaffrey with the #Bills or any other team this season, per sources. Carolina already paid most of his $8.6M salary in a bonus. Every team will be working the phones the next few weeks, but nothing in the works with CMC. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 10, 2022

Kimberley Martin says nobody from the Bills have called the Panthers about McCaffrey.

Checked in on this CMC stuff: No one from the #Bills has called the #Panthers on Christian McCaffrey. The Panthers have brought up CMC in past convos with teams but no recent talks have taken place — at least not Buffalo. — Kimberley A. Martin (@ByKimberleyA) October 10, 2022

Though there is some inconsistency with the reporting on the matter, it’s hard to ignore things.

McCaffrey has three years left on his current contract. He is the centerpiece of the Panthers’ offense, so getting rid of him would cost the Panthers their biggest weapon. But if Carolina is comfortable writing off this season, then piling up draft picks might be their best move at this point.

McCaffrey, 26, has 324 rushing yards and 2 rushing touchdowns this season. He’s also a big factor in the passing game and has 188 receiving yards and a touchdown.