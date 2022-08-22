Reporter reveals Ravens’ latest contract offer to Lamar Jackson

Lamar Jackson has been seeking a contract extension from the Baltimore Ravens for a while now, and the Ravens’ reported recent offer may be a good sign that a deal between the two sides will eventually be reached.

During FOX’s pregame show prior to Sunday’s Arizona Cardinals-Baltimore Ravens preseason game, insider Jay Glazer reported that the Ravens offered Jackson a deal worth more money than what the Cardinals gave Kyler Murray in Murray’s recent extension.

“[The Ravens] have already offered him more than Kyler Murray got,” Glazer said. “But the Deshaun Watson deal kind of throws things out of whack there because I’m sure [Jackson] wants a fully guaranteed contract. I don’t see [the Ravens] wanting to do that.”

Lamar Jackson is entering the final year of his rookie contract. When should we expect the Ravens to try and sign him to a new deal? @JayGlazer explains: pic.twitter.com/suNoBj44Et — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) August 22, 2022

Glazer also added that getting a deal done could be an uphill battle because Jackson is representing himself rather than using an agent.

Jackson has asked for a fully guaranteed contract in previous negotiations.

In July, Murray and the Cardinals agreed on a massive five-year, $230.5 million contract ($160 million guaranteed) that made Murray the second-highest paid quarterback in the NFL. All of Watson’s $230 million contract with the Cleveland Browns is fully guaranteed.

Being a former NFL MVP, Jackson has a good argument in demanding more guaranteed money than what both Murray and Watson got. Jackson has thrown for fewer yards than Murray (11,480 to 9,967 yards), but has more passing touchdowns (84), rushing yards (3,673) and rushing touchdowns (21), along with less career interceptions (31). Watson, on the other hand, has more career passing yards (14,539) and touchdowns (104) than Jackson, but does not have an MVP to his name.

Perhaps the Ravens and Jackson will agree to a middle ground somewhere between the Murray and Watson contracts.