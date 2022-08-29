Reporter shares troubling assessment of Mac Jones

Mac Jones has drawn rave reviews from teammates and the media for how hard he has worked heading into his second NFL season, but doubts are starting to build about whether all that preparation will pay off.

There have been multiple reports over the past month that the New England Patriots’ offense has not looked good during training camp. In his latest projection of the team’s 53-man roster, Chad Graff of The Athletic wrote that there is “reason to believe (Jones) isn’t fully prepared for Year 2.” Graff cited some issues that are not in Jones’ control, like inexperienced play-callers and poor performances from the offensive line and running game. However, he also said Jones has been at fault for some of the struggles.

“But it’s also not entirely fair to absolve Jones. He threw a bad interception against the Raiders that was right at a waiting linebacker,” Graff wrote. “There’s still plenty of time for Jones to turn things around and deliver a great season, but it was far from the preseason he and the team were hoping for.

Jones and the Patriots could make everyone forget about the preseason struggles if they put together a strong performance against the Miami Dolphins in Week 1. That said, it is more than fair to be concerned about the direction of New England’s offense now that Josh McDaniels is gone.

There was a lot of hype about Jones emulating Tom Brady and looking jacked earlier in the summer. Most of what we have heard since has to have Patriots fans concerned.