Rex Ryan joining cast of well-known reality TV show

Rex Ryan is taking his TV career in an unexpected new direction.

The former New York Jets head coach on Wednesday was announced as one of the participants on the new season of “The Amazing Race.” Ryan was revealed in a promotional video for the upcoming 33rd season of the CBS show.

It's time to choose your racers!🤩 Meet the teams of season 34 who will be racing around the globe for a chance at $1 million dollars.✈️🌍 #AmazingRace pic.twitter.com/IiSkVakaXJ — The Amazing Race (@AmazingRaceCBS) August 24, 2022

Ryan will be teamed with partner Tim Mann, who according to TMZ Sports is Ryan’s friend and golf buddy. The two will travel around the world to compete in challenges, with the winning team receiving $1 million.

CBS knows what it is doing here, since Ryan tends to be television gold. The former Jets head coach has recently been a part of ESPN’s “Sunday NFL Countdown” and appears on the network’s various other programs as well. Whether those duties are interrupted by his detour into reality TV is unknown at this point.

Ryan went 61-66 in eight seasons as an NFL head coach with the Jets and Buffalo Bills.