Rex Ryan tells Carson Wentz to ‘quit being a baby’

Rex Ryan had a harsh message for Carson Wentz.

Wentz has been demoted to the backup quarterback of the Philadelphia Eagles as Jalen Hurts has now started two weeks in a row. A report on Sunday said that Wentz is unhappy with the situation and would want to be traded or released by Philly if things don’t change.

Ryan heard that report and responded to it by telling Wentz to grow up and take the demotion better.

Rex Ryan was NOT happy about the reports coming out detailing Carson Wentz's frustrations with the Eagles. "Quit being a baby!" pic.twitter.com/kZSLgm7rVO — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) December 21, 2020

“First off, you think Philly’s gonna allow this guy to come back? And I’m talking about the fan base and the people of Philadelphia. This is the wrong town to be messing with. Here’s the thing: Carson Wentz, you don’t want to be a backup? Well, no kidding. Everybody in the world doesn’t want to be a backup,” Ryan said.

“I’ll tell you who’s more disappointed other than Carson Wentz. How about the Philadelphia Eagles. They gave you a $100 million, and you think, ‘Oh I’m disappointed I’m a backup.’ So are we! So are we! You think we gave you $100 million to be wasted on the bench? No! You’re getting beat out by a guy I quite honestly didn’t think had the skillset.

“The biggest thing is: quit being a baby. You’re yesterday’s news.”

Ryan gets paid to give these kinds of opinions, so his tone shouldn’t be surprised. But with the way Wentz and Hurts have played this season, it’s hard to imagine Wentz having much more of a future with the Eagles. That is why he reportedly wants out.