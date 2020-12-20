Report: Carson Wentz not pleased with current Eagles situation

The Philadelphia Eagles have yet to indicate that they plan to move on from Carson Wentz this offseason, but it sounds like the former second overall pick will want out if he does not get his starting job back sooner rather than later.

Wentz is unhappy with the way things have unfolded with the Eagles this season, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports. The 27-year-old has no interest in riding things out as a backup and would want to be traded or released if the situation remains unchanged.

While Eagles head coach Doug Pederson has not named Hurts the starting quarterback for the remainder of the season, ESPN’s Chris Mortensen was told by sources that Wentz will not get his job back this year.

Other teams have taken note of the situation in Philly and have already inquired about potentially trading for Wentz, according to Schefter.

Wentz’s $22 million base salary for 2022 will become fully guaranteed in mid-March. His $10 million roster bonus for 2021 will also be paid out at that time, so the Eagles do have a timeline of sorts for deciding his future with the franchise. They could save the $22 million for 2022 if they cut him and designate him a post-June 1 release, but Philly would still owe Wentz the $10 million roster bonus plus his $15.4 million base salary for next season if they go that route.

Despite all that, a recent report seemed to hint that Wentz’s future with the Eagles could be safe. Of course, that could change if he asks the team to move on from him.