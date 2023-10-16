Rex Ryan has harsh 3-word message about Patriots

The New England Patriots lost another tough game on Sunday, and Rex Ryan had a harsh takeaway from the latest poor performance.

Ryan spoke about the current state of the Patriots during Monday’s edition of “Get Up” on ESPN. The former New York Jets coach did not hold back.

"This team sucks. … Where's the fight? Where's the energy? Where's the passion? I don't see it." Rex Ryan on the Patriots 😳 pic.twitter.com/61kZ6TH3bN — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) October 16, 2023

“This team sucks. I’m telling you, they stink. They absolutely stink,” Ryan said. “Where’s the fight? Where’s the energy? Where’s the passion? I don’t see it.”

There is always some bias anytime Ryan discusses the Patriots, but he certainly is not the only one who feels that way. Bill Belichick’s team had lost consecutive games by a combined score of 72-3 heading into Sunday’s matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders, and they were actually in position to bounce back with a win.

New England got the ball back trailing 19-17 with 2:23 remaining in the game. DeVante Parker dropped a perfectly thrown deep ball from Mac Jones, and the quarterback then took a safety to end the game. Even Tony Romo had a scathing take on Jones’ play.

There is no debating that the Patriots suck. At this point, most of their fans are hoping they continue to suck enough to land a high draft pick, perhaps even first overall.